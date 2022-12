Border Force staff take to the picket line outside Heathrow

Border Force staff have taken to the picket line outside London's Heathrow Airport, in a dispute over pay.

It comes as hundreds of thousands of travellers have been warned to expect disruption as they begin their Christmas period journey.

Report by Patelr.

