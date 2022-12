Hungry Freaks Daddy by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention

This is the FIRST song from their first album, Freak Out!

And was Frank ever on point with this Scathing attack on the ILLUSION that was America...remember, from his Teens, Frank was a Great Admirer of John Kennedy, and His Death seared the Truth about this World clearly into the Mind of Francis Vincent Zappa...that Monsters were Real, and that they created the Banks, and thru them proceeded to Claim Ownership over all of God's Lands thru Lies and Deceits...