Cowboys Mailbag: Is Dak Prescott A Top 10 QB? Fire Mike McCarthy, Hire Sean Payton?

In today's Dallas Cowboys news and rumors mailbag we have a heated debate on if Dak Prescott is a top 10 quarterback in the NFL.

Cowboys Report host Tom Downey also answers your questions on the latest Odell Beckham Jr. rumors after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones publicly stated he wants OBJ in Dallas, the latest around Michael Gallup’s injury status and if Mike McCarthy needs to replace Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.