RCN: Nurse strikes are needed to make govt listen to issues

Patricia Marquis, the Royal College of Nursing England director, says that it is "sad" to see strikes happening in the public sector, but that they're a "symptom of just how desperate (in their case) the nursing staff feel about the situation that they're trying to work in every single day".

Her comments come as the NHS faces further difficulty as nurses announce two further strike dates in January.

Report by Patelr.

