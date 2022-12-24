El El Plays The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Episode 9: He Mad, He Trippin

Ello Ello, everyone!
Thank you so much for watching my Zelda: Twilight Princess Let's Play series!
We are making our way through the fire temple!
Where is that boss door, and what is waiting for us behind it?
Ello Ello, everyone!
Thank you so much for watching my Zelda: Twilight Princess Let's Play series!
We are making our way through the fire temple!
Where is that boss door, and what is waiting for us behind it?
Ello Ello, everyone! Thank you so much for watching my Zelda: Twilight Princess Let's Play series! Ok, sorry about the..
Ello Ello, everyone! Thank you so much for watching my Zelda: Twilight Princess Let's Play series! Back in Hyrule for..