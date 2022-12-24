Sarah Polley Brings Her Vision to Screen in the Drama Women Talking

It's time to go inside the drama movie Women Talking with director Sarah Polley.
Women Talking Cast: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand Women Talking will hit the big screen December 25, 2022!
It's time to go inside the drama movie Women Talking with director Sarah Polley.
Women Talking Cast: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand Women Talking will hit the big screen December 25, 2022!
Watch the official new trailer for the drama movie Women Talking, directed by Sarah Polley.
Women Talking..