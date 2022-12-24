UPDATE; Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Dismisses Kari Lake's Final Two Counts

An Arizona judge on Saturday ruled against Kari Lake in her challenge of Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’s (D) victory, dismissing the highest-profile case challenging the midterm election results.
