Afghanistan: Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from working | Oneindia News *International

Afghanistan: Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from working

Since its takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have been coming down heavily on the women in the country and restricting their freedom and rights with every new move.

Just a few days after the Taliban-run government ordered universities to suspend classes for women until further notice, it has now ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs.

