Top 10 MCU Phase 5 And 6 Predictions Explained

If these wild predictions are any indication, phase 5 and 6 of this epic, multi-film superhero franchise are going to be epic!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most plausible theories of what to expect from Marvel’s upcoming slate of films. Our countdown includes The Silver Surfer Is Coming Soon, Namor Will Get a Disney+ Series, “X-Men ‘97” Will Cross Over Into the Main MCU, and more!

Which movie are you most excited to see in the Multiverse Saga?

Sound off in the comments below!