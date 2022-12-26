Russia ready for peace. Ukraine prefers war?

America backed ukraine is using this war to depict the evil war started by russia, the war that they wasn't to end and a war ukraine would rather continue.
What do you think?
I think putin sees the wests plan to control the narrative.
America backed ukraine is using this war to depict the evil war started by russia, the war that they wasn't to end and a war ukraine would rather continue.
What do you think?
I think putin sees the wests plan to control the narrative.
Russia's foreign minister appears to have ended any immediate prospect for peace talks over the Ukraine war, days after Russia's..
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday said that his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of..