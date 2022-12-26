Mahuffer's Dirty Beach Bar Indian Shores Florida

This is a video of Mahuffer's the worlds dirtiest beach bar on Indian Shores Beach Florida.

Notice all the crap hanging everywhere around this place.

They don't even need to lock the doors at night, as there's nothing in the place anyone would want to steal.

With the extremely large bra's and panty's adorning the ceiling and walls.

Mahuffer's is a very unique type of beach bar the crap laying everywhere is basically junk but yes another man's treasures.

The actual bar is an abandoned boat that was cut in half and nailed to the floor.

Boats with holes in them, crab traps, buoys, nets, and nautical things are spread everywhere.

You can find abandoned crashed and dumped motorcycles, seabirds, broken boat motors, and old shoes hanging around.

There are thousands of dollar bills stapled everywhere, half the floors are sand and there are abandoned cars in the parking lot out front.

Mahuffer's or Sloppy John is an Indian Shore Gulf Beach Florida must and can't miss.

Stop in for a warm beer, get a little appalled, have some good laughs and see the most interesting, dirty beach bar you have ever seen!

I promise you won't be disappointed