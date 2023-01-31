'Heightened public concern' led to pause in trans transfers

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Channel 4 News that "heightened public concern" contributed to the Scottish Government's decision yesterday to pause transfers to women's prisons of transgender prisoners with any history of violence against women.

The announcement came after rapist Isla Bryson, formerly Adam Graham, was removed from Cornton Vale women's prison last week.

Report by Wardl.

