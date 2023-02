Labour slam govt as IMF report predicts economy will shrink

Labour blames the "very poor economic mismanagement" by conservatives for IMF predictions that Britain's economy will shrink this year.

Shadow Work & Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth calls it "a really damning report", as IMF says Britain will see the worst performance of all the advanced nations.

Report by Wardl.

