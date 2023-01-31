Abraham Hicks, Esther Hicks " Why no lottery win?" San Diego

Welcome another recording!

This audio recording was recorded on 1/17/16 in San Diego,CA.

In this segment chooses a hot seater with a question "why no lottery win?"Abraham goes on to explain, that you cannot be full of the doubt of wining, and expect to win.

You must gradually thought by thought bring yourself into the knowledge and belief that it is possible for you!

That is not easy when you are staring directly at what is.

So you must detach from reality on that subject or make it feel like a game in order to come into vibrational alignment with your desire, and maintain/ practice the vibration.For further details on this recording and so much more, please visit www.abraham-hicks.com.

