Listen to Crowd's Reaction as Bill Maher Defends This GOP Contender | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Bill Maher’s strident defense of Ron DeSantis and the “don’t say gay bill” to guest Ro Khanna; Donald Trump launching attacks on potential 2024 rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis; MSNBC’s fully vaxxed Yasmin Vossoughian claiming to have gotten myocarditis from a common cold; Chris Rufo helping Florida fight the diversity equity and inclusion bureaucracy in higher education; CNN’s Don Lemon melting down live on air over Florida’s education reform plan which he thinks is a1950s plan to institute book bans; Eric Adams telling CNN why Tyre Nichols’ death is still the result of racism even though all the Memphis police officers involved in his death were black; ”The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg thinking it would take more police brutality against white people to have real reform; Ana Navarro blaming Tyre Nichols’ death on Ron DeSantis’ banning of a woke AP African American history class; and much more.