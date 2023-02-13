Is 'The View's' Whoopi Goldberg Risking Libel with This Insane Lie? | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin spreading the lie that Ron DeSantis is banning the teaching of black history and slavery; Disney’s “The Proud Family” teaching kids the racist propaganda in Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility”; DeSantis eliminating Disney’s Reedy Creek improvement district status; Disney’s new Super Bowl commercial; Donald Trump’s attempt to smear Ron DeSantis and DeSantis’ response revealing the beginnings of a GOP civil war as Republicans prepare for the 2024 presidential election; Bill Maher warning Ron DeSantis to not run against Donald Trump; Karine Jean-Pierre refusing to say when the Biden 2024 campaign will be announced and why it was ok for the U.S. to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon over Canada; Tulsi Gabbard defending herself from Mitt Romney’s baseless accusation of treason; Oliver Darcy telling CNN why it’s ok for Joe Biden to break the tradition of presidents doing an interview with Fox News during the Super Bowl; Glenn Greenwald being impressed with New York Magazine’s coverage of Rumble; and much more.