The Ultimate Prize Of The Russia Ukraine War I Will Crimea Be The Real Showdown?

With the delivery of modern and lethal western weapons, the war in Ukraine is poised to become more violent this year.

After several bloody battles in Mariupol, Kherson, Soledar and Bakhmut, the war is gradually creeping closer to Putin’s prized territory, Crimea.

Some experts say the battle for Crimea will be decisive for the Russia-Ukraine war that has entered its twelfth month.

Experts say the fight for Crimea could turn the war, which has already witnessed massive casualties on both sides, bloodier.

Experts believe that the next few months will prove to be crucial for Ukrainian troops to set the conditions for Crimea’s liberation.