The new Skoda Enyaq RS iV Design in Mamba Green

Škoda has set two official world ice drift records with the Enyaq RS iV SUV, the brand’s second all-electric sporting model.

The records for the ’Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice’ and the ‘Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice (electric car)’, have been verified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS.

They were set by motoring journalist Richard Meaden on a circular track measuring 188.496 m in circumference on the frozen Stortjärnen lake near Östersund, Sweden, on Thursday 19 January 2023.

The first record broken by Škoda on the Stortjärnen lake was for the Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice.

Driving the recently launched Škoda Enyaq RS iV SUV, Richard Meaden set a new officially-verified record by holding the car in a controlled slide for more than 15 minutes and 7.351 km.

Meaden’s drift beat the previous record of 6.231 km, set in China in 2022.

In breaking the first record, Meaden and the Škoda Enyaq RS iV SUV set a second record for the ‘Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice (electric car)’.

With a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator present and international drifting judge David Kalas as a witness, Škoda set the record on the brand’s fourth day on location following numerous practice runs with different tyre combinations.

A total of 18 hours of drifting were put in across the full five days in sub-zero temperatures to achieve the perfect drift.