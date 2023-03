Carlito's Way "They shotgun you man just to see you fly up in the air" scene

Sprung from prison on a technicality, Carlito Brigante (Al Pacino) vows to use his unexpected second chance to his best advantage.

But every time he tries to get out of the rackets, the bad guys pull him back in.

Director Brian De Palma stamps his signature electric visual style onto this searing drama about the challenges of trying to go straight in a crooked world.

Sean Penn, Viggo Mortensen and John Leguizamo co-star.