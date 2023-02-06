Nurses and ambulance workers stage biggest ever NHS strike

Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance workers in England have walked out over an ongoing dispute between the unions and the government, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak being blamed for refusing to negotiate on this year’s pay offer.

Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, says: “There hasn’t been one single extra brown penny put on the table for the nurses in England.” Report by Jonesia.

