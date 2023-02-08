5 Takeaways From Biden’s State of the Union Address

President Biden delivered a State of the Union address on Feb.

7.

These were some of the key moments:.

1.

, Biden may have convinced Democrats that he has enough vigor to run for reelection in 2024.

While many previous polls have signaled that Democrats want a different candidate for 2024, Biden's quick wit and humor during his speech may have changed some minds.

2.

, He tried to bait Republicans, and it appears to have worked.

Biden confronted Republicans on wanting to reduce Social Security and Medicare spending and ultimately claimed there was "unanimity" that those programs are "off the books now.".

3.

, The president addressed economic progress and plans to help blue-collar workers.

While Biden touched on spending that would create high-paying jobs for people without college degrees, his main focus was on the economic gains his administration has made.

4.

, He spoke of domestic and international threats to democracy.

But Biden encouraged Americans to stay optimistic so that supporters of democracy around the world may be inspired.

5.

, Biden received a bipartisan standing ovation for his comments on police accountability because he also showed his appreciation for law enforcement.

We all want the same thing — neighborhoods free of violence, law enforcement who earn the community's trust, our children to come home safely, equal protection under the law, President Joe Biden, via State of the Union address.

That's the covenant we have with each other in America.

And we know police officers put their lives on the line every day, and we ask them to do too much, President Joe Biden, via State of the Union address