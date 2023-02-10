Sherlock Holmes In Murder At The Baskervilles 1937 | Classic Mystery Drama | Vintage Full Movies

Murder at the Baskervilles is a 1937 British, black-and-white crime and mystery film, based loosely on Arthur Conan Doyle's 1892 short story "The Adventure of Silver Blaze".

It was directed by Thomas Bentley, and was produced by Twickenham Film Studios Productions.

It stars Arthur Wontner as Sherlock Holmes, and Ian Fleming as Dr. Watson.

In the United States, the film was released in 1941 by Astor Pictures, where it was also known as Silver Blaze , retitled by distributors to capitalize on the success of the Basil Rathbone Holmes film, The Hound of the Baskervilles.

It is the last film in the 1931–1937 film series starring Wontner as Sherlock Holmes