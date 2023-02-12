Michelle Visage wore Union Jack outfit at BRIT Awards in tribute to Geri Halliwell’s iconic flag dress

American singer Michelle Visage says she wanted to make a “statement” by wearing a Union Jack gown at The BRIT Awards 2023 in tribute to Geri Halliwell’s famous red, white and blue dress from the 1997 ceremony.
American singer Michelle Visage says she wanted to make a “statement” by wearing a Union Jack gown at The BRIT Awards 2023 in tribute to Geri Halliwell’s famous red, white and blue dress from the 1997 ceremony.
American singer Michelle Visage says she wanted to make a “statement” by wearing a Union Jack gown at The BRIT Awards 2023 in..