Michelle Visage wore Union Jack outfit at BRIT Awards in tribute to Geri Halliwell’s iconic flag dress
American singer Michelle Visage says she wanted to make a “statement” by wearing a Union Jack gown at The BRIT Awards 2023 in tribute to Geri Halliwell’s famous red, white and blue dress from the 1997 ceremony.