De La Soul Rapper David Jolicoeur Dead at 54

CNN reports that Jolicoeur's death was confirmed by De La Soul's publicist, Tony Ferguson.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Jolicoeur was best known by his stage name, Trugoy the Dove.

He formed the rap trio with Vincent Mason, aka Pasemaster Mase, and Kelvin Mercer, aka Posdnuos, in 1988.

The three rappers attended high school together in Amityville, New York.

Their debut album, '3 Feet High and Rising,' was released in 1989.

A hit track off the album, "Me, Myself and I," was on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks.

De La Soul was nominated for six Grammys throughout their career.

"Feel Good Inc." took home a Grammy for best pop collaboration with vocals in 2006.

Their song, "The Magic Number," was featured in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' which renewed interest in the group.

Due to issues with De La Soul's former label, Tommy Boy Records, their music hasn't been available on streaming services.

But in 2021, Reservoir Media acquired their catalog, and De La Soul's first six albums will hit streaming services in March.

