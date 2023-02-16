Labour on Nicola Sturgeon: ‘We wish her well’

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says “Nicola Sturgeon has been in public service for a long time”, before adding, “we should recognise that and wish her well”.

Her comments come as Ms Sturgeon made a surprise announcement on Wednesday to say that she would be stepping down as First Minister of Scotland.

The Labour MP goes on to say that she hopes the resignation is an “opportunity for Scotland to come together to focus on some of the issues that Scottish Labour has been talking about”.

Report by Patelr.

