Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live With Kelly & Ryan'

Ryan Seacrest announced on February 16.
That he's leaving as a co-host of 'Live with Kelly & Ryan.'
Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, will be the show's new co-host.
Ryan Seacrest announced on February 16.
That he's leaving as a co-host of 'Live with Kelly & Ryan.'
Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, will be the show's new co-host.
Before Ryan Seacrest announced his departure from 'Live!' he and Kelly Ripa were the dynamic duo of morning television.
Seacrest is stepping down from the syndicated series after six seasons, with Kelly Ripa's husband taking his place.