At least three dead and hundreds more injured as new earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria

Three people are known to have died and hundreds were injured as a new 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region, destroying buildings and spreading fear and panic among people made homeless by the earthquakes of February 6.
Three people are known to have died and hundreds were injured as a new 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region, destroying buildings and spreading fear and panic among people made homeless by the earthquakes of February 6.
Turkey Hit By a Series , of Aftershocks Weeks After, Massive Quake Killed Thousands.
On February 20, a series of major..
More people have died after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the same border area that was devastated just two weeks ago. The new..