North Korea nuclear tests put several in South Korea, Japan & China at radiation risk |Oneindia News

On Tuesday, a Seoul-based human rights group said in a report that tens of thousands of North Koreans and people in South Korea, Japan and China could be exposed to radioactive materials spread through groundwater from an underground nuclear test site.

According to the US and South Korean governments, North Korea discreetly conducted six tests of nuclear weapons at the Punggye-ri site in the mountainous North Hamgyong Province between 2006 and 2017.

