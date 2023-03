Winter Storm Watch issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Wednesday

A windy start to Tuesday with northwest winds 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Winds weaken into the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Snow moves in from the west Tuesday evening and continues through early Wednesday.

The latest guidance has the snow staying farther north, so totals have have been adjusted accordingly, with most of southeastern Wisconsin picking up less than 1".