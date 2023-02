The Enemy Of My Enemy Is My Friend

Diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China deteriorated further on Monday after China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs snapped at the Biden administration for suggesting that it has information suggesting that China is considering sending weapons and ammunition to Russia to help its war against Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made that accusation Sunday on CBS, where he said Chinese companies have already been supplying Russia with non-lethal aid and may soon do more.