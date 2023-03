Elite Reporters Would Rather Bash Trump than Care About East Palestine

Maggie Haberman is the fakest of the fake.

She’s been proven wrong so many times; and yet her greatest talent is that she sticks to the moronic narrative that resulted in her getting a Pulitzer for her Russia hoax stenography.

It couldn’t be more obvious right now how little empathy she actually has, while accusing President Trump of having none.

We go to East Palestine and get the skinny on Wednesday’s events when President Trump visited the place that Biden forgot.