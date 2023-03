Bridget Archer promotes Grace Tame and Nina Funnell

Fake Conservative/LNP MP Julia Banks calls Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins remarkable on Australia's home of Feminism Channel 10.

Amazingly Julia Banks made these comments before the Brittany Higgins and Bruce Lehrmann Rape Trial had even begun.

Extreme Feminists like Julia Banks are one of the main reasons for the Decline of the Australian Liberal Party/LNP.