CARMEN Movie

CARMEN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Benjamin Millepied's CARMEN is a gritty modern day tale, with a majestic score by Nicholas Britell, and dream-like dance sequences that evoke magic realism.

The story follows a young and fiercely independent woman who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother, another strong and mysterious woman.

Carmen survives a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard who cold-bloodedly murders two other immigrants in her group.

When the border guard and his patrol partner, Aidan -- a Marine with PTSD -- become embroiled in a deadly standoff, Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together.

They make their way north toward Los Angeles in search of Carmen's mother's best friend, the mercurial Masilda and owner of La Sombra nightclub -- a sanctuary of music and dance.

Carmen and Aidan find both solace and their unwavering love for each other in the safety of Masilda's magical refuge, but time is running out as the police hunt closes in.

Directed by Benjamin Millepied starring Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal, Rossy de Palma, THE DOC release date April 21, 2023 (in NY and LA theaters)