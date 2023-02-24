Russia-Ukraine war anniversary: G20 summit leaders to tally war damage | Bengaluru | Oneindia News

On Friday, global finance leaders will tally the economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine as they meet on the conflict's first anniversary.

The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on the outskirts of Bengaluru comes amid signs that the global outlook has improved from the group's last meeting in October when a number of G20 economies were on the verge of recession amid energy and food price spikes caused by the war.

