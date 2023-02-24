Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 16 More Years in Prison

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence for criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape in New York.

CBS News reports that California Superior Court Judge Lisa B.

Lench sentenced the disgraced movie producer to another 16 years in prison for sexual assault on Feb.

23.

Weinstein, 70, was convicted in December of raping and sexually assaulting an Italian model (Jane Doe) in 2013.

At that time, he was acquitted of charges brought by three other women.

.

Weinstein issued a statement prior to being sentenced on Feb.

23.

I maintain that I'm innocent.

I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn't know me.

, Harvey Weinstein, via statement.

This is about money.

This is a made up story.

Jane Doe 1 is an actress.

She can turn the tears on, Harvey Weinstein, via statement.

Jane Doe also delivered a statement.

Ten years later, the effects of this rape are still raw and difficult to discuss.

I have been carrying this weight, this trauma.

This irrational belief that it was my fault, Jane Doe, via statement.

Your honor I hope you can understand my suffering.

There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage.

, Jane Doe, via statement.

I hope that you give him the maximum sentence allowable.

I will be forever grateful to the jury who found the defendant guilty of rape, Jane Doe, via statement.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Jane Doe chose to reveal her identity after Weinstein was sentenced on Feb.

23 because she's "tired of hiding." .

Her name is Evgeniya Chernyshova