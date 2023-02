Lakers Defeat the Warriors, Joel Embiid 'Channeled' Bill Russell, and KD Scrimmages with the Suns

The Lakers are off to a good start after the All-Star Break, defeating a shorthanded Warriors without D'Angelo Russell and underwhelming play from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid stated he 'channeled' Bill Russell in 76ers win against the Grizzlies and Kevin Durant has been reported scrimmaging with the Suns, signaling the Veteran Baller's debut with Phoenix.