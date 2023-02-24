North Korea says it fired cruise missiles as rivals trained

The launches, which were later confirmed by South Korea’s military, were intended to verify the reliability of the missiles and the rapid-response capabilities of the unit that operates those weapons, the North Korean state media said.
The launches, which were later confirmed by South Korea’s military, were intended to verify the reliability of the missiles and the rapid-response capabilities of the unit that operates those weapons, the North Korean state media said.
North Korea fired four Hwasahttps://rumble.com/upload.php#l-2 missiles into the Sea of Japan. They started from a training ground..
North Korea said Friday it test-fired long-range cruise missiles in waters off its eastern coast a day earlier, adding to a..