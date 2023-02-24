Churches in Turkey Working Together to Help the Dispossessed 02/24/2023

Israel fires back in response to rockets from Gaza after a successful IDF raid on a terror cell, Netanyahu begins judicial reform and Christians in Turkey stand with earthquake victims. Plus, refugees from Moldova and Odessa make Israel their home.
Israel fires back in response to rockets from Gaza after a successful IDF raid on a terror cell, Netanyahu begins judicial reform and Christians in Turkey stand with earthquake victims. Plus, refugees from Moldova and Odessa make Israel their home.
Ali Cobanoglu is appealing to churches, businesses and residents to give what they can to help rebuild his home village in Turkey.
Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti with Pope Francis / Vatican Media
Vatican City, Feb 16, 2023 / 11:55 am (CNA).
