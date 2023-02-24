NASCAR Bristol Motor Speedway - 2023

Bristol Motor Speedway, formerly known as Bristol International Raceway and Bristol Raceway, is a NASCAR short track venue located in Bristol, Tennessee.

Constructed in 1960, it held its first NASCAR race on July 30, 1961.

Bristol is among the most popular tracks on the NASCAR schedule because of its distinct features, which include extraordinarily steep banking, an all-concrete surface, two pit roads, Different turn radii, and stadium-like seating.

It has also been named one of the loudest NASCAR tracks..