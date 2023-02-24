RT News - February 24th 2023 Late

Transnistria/Moldova: Apparently Ukrainian operatives/saboteurs dressed as Russian soldiers are intending to attack Moldova to give Ukraine a pretext to invade Transnistria.

The Moldovan prime minister "called for calm" Moldova's government collapsed and its pro-EU prime minister has stepped down after 18 months of political and economic turbulence on 10th February.

Former defence adviser Dorin Recean, who is also pro-EU is nominated/pro-tem as the next prime minister.

Moldova is Europe's poorest country; the conflict in raging in Ukraine has caused inflation, a refugee influx (750,000 Ukrainians) and higher energy costs caused by non-payment of bills by Moldova .gov https://energynews.pro/en/moldova-can-no-longer-pay-gazprom/