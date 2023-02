Jimin Reveals ‘Faces’ Tracklist & RM Features, Selena Gomez Takes Break From Social Media & More | Billboard News

BTS’ Jimin reveals the track list for his highly anticipated solo album ‘Faces’ and it includes features from his fellow BTS bandmate RM, TWICE opens up about being named the breakthrough artist and being honored at Billboard’s Women In Music.

Selena Gomez says she’s taking break from social media after a drama filled week!

Exciting new music from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Karol G and Shakira, Jonas Brothers and more!