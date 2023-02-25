East Palestine Residents File Class-Action Against Norfolk Southern

A Youngstown, Ohio-based law firm has announced a class-action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway over the derailment of a train in East Palestine, using a strategy it says echoes the state’s 1990s lawsuit against tobacco companies.
A Youngstown, Ohio-based law firm has announced a class-action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway over the derailment of a train in East Palestine, using a strategy it says echoes the state’s 1990s lawsuit against tobacco companies.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Friday directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on..
Watch VideoThe National Transportation Safety Board released its initial findings on what caused a Norfolk Southern train to derail..