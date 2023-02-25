Shining Sleep.

This is another experiment in editing down film and mixing it for pacing.

I have combined footage from Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining with Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep to create a two minute film that could also be split up into two one-minute shorts and this time I used both the color comic filter and for the Kubrick ghost scenes as well as adult Danny’s flashbacks to the past, the black and white comic filter to give the shorts in both the two minute and single minute parts, a rotoscope motion comic feel.

It is not perfect, but you can accomplish quite a lot on an iPhone with iMovie.

Imagine what can be done for fun on my iMac?