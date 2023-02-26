Dominic Raab ‘hopeful’ govt can reach deal on NI protocol

Defence Secretary Dominic Raab says he is "hopeful" the government can reach a deal with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol, describing it as "the best deal...than any prime minister since 2016 has been able to secure." This comes as Boris Johnson threatens not to back the new deal, saying it could create more problems than those it solves, after bringing his deal to the commons in 2022 Report by Nelsonr.

