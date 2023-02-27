Halloween Ends (2022) SPOILER FREE REVIEW | Movies Merica

We continue our Movies Merica Haunted House series with a new school, instead of old school, fright fest movie review this week, This week we review Halloween Ends, the latest offering in the Halloween franchise.

This is the finale of the David Gordon Green Halloween trilogy.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays her Laurie Strode character for the 317th time, going up against the seemingly immortal Michael Myers.

You of course get blood, guts and tears for fears.

Should you go see this?

Check out this review to find out!