Labour: Brexit deal more important than political rivalry

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has reiterated Labour would support the government's ammended Brexit deal, adding while it was easy for the Opposition to find fault, securing an agreement allowing for the free flow of goods was "too important".

Her comments come as the UK and EU stand on the brink of agreeing changes to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Report by Alibhaiz.

