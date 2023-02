SpaceX-NASA cancels Crew-6 launch minutes before lift-off citing technical glitch | Oneindia News

Early on Monday, NASA and SpaceX postponed the launch of two US astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates crewmate minutes before they were due to lift off from Florida on a flight to the International Space Station.

The American space agency and the private rocket company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, SpaceX cited a technical glitch concerning the flow of ignition fluid used to help start the spacecraft's engines.

#SpaceX #NASA #ISS