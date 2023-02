Boris Johnson leaves home ahead of expected Brexit deal

Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves his house ahead of an expected annoucement on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

There are fears Mr Johnson could stir up dissent among Eurosceptics and the DUP should he choose to oppose Rishi Sunak's proposals.

Report by Alibhaiz.

