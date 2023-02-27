‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ dominates SAG Awards

The multiverse adventure scooped the Best Motion Picture Cast award, putting it as the front runner for Oscars success in two weeks time.
The multiverse adventure scooped the Best Motion Picture Cast award, putting it as the front runner for Oscars success in two weeks time.
After the SAG Awards last night, Everything Everywhere All At Once is officially the Best Picture frontrunner. Sure, Top Gun:..
Everything Everywhere All At Once cements its status as a frontrunner following several major wins.