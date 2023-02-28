The Priceless Importance of True Karma Yoga - Shunyamurti Q&A

Loyalty and courage in dedicated service to one’s community is the real heroism needed now.

Not only is egoless service the way we can all contribute to uplifting the world, but it is the direct path to spiritual liberation.

Such authentic karma yoga also yields the benefit of making the yogi immune to suffering in even the most catastrophic situation—which more and more of us are facing every day.

It is such practical modeling of the power of Truth and Love that alone can bring about the rise of a divine world order.